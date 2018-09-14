Réseaux sociaux
Il écrit à Zazie à l’encre de phacélie
Les lettres seront bientôt bleues, de la couleur des fleurs de phacélies semées par cet agri-artiste, fan de Zazie. Il lui rend hommage en écrivant le titre de son dernier album dans son champ. Votre semaine Twitter en image.
Samedi, les mots bleus
@Zazieonline @nikosaliagas #50MnInside Pour la sortie de votre 10ème album, je vous ai écrit un petit mot dans mon champ : #SPEED ... Et si tout va bien, les lettres seront bientôt bleues #phacélie sur fond vert ... #Essenciel @madeinzazie pic.twitter.com/ta9hlHQIKf— GUYOT Vincent (@GuyotVincent02) 8 septembre 2018
Samedi toujours, tout se joue avant six ans
I hired a new tractor Mechanic for the farm! He is not afraid of getting dirty! #downtondixie #pecans pic.twitter.com/gqLefU08B7— Michael Waddell (@BoogerBottom) 8 septembre 2018
Samedi encore, on dirait la mer
Barley waving in the wind pic.twitter.com/ftQpP3moZf— Steve Schiller (@Tractor_Tread) 8 septembre 2018
Dimanche, char nuptial
Hier c'était #mariage avec un joli carrosse, cette batteuse est toutes options ! pic.twitter.com/lDYfPpikK3— Gillou (@gillou1784) 9 septembre 2018
Lundi, c’est pas du bidon
Here you go @sf28430 pic.twitter.com/RI5pIHVgSl— i use activist tears in my coffee maker (@DerrickJosi) 10 septembre 2018
Lundi toujours, prière de retirer les patins
10 septembre 2018
Mardi, le tracteur aux 34 vitraux
We featured a stained glass combine turned into a work of art. It has since found a permanent home in the city’s Harvest Park where its 34 stained glass panels continue to amaze visitors. #tractor #farming #farmideas #stainglass https://t.co/v3yFY74LA0 pic.twitter.com/XcgKfedqMs— FARM SHOW Magazine (@FarmShow) 10 septembre 2018
Mercredi, l’homme aux cinquante saisons !
50 éme saison pour le grand père !— Alea Jacta (@lesyaknous) 12 septembre 2018
Bravo l'artiste ! #sunflower #oil pic.twitter.com/eyIrdDQuuq
Jeudi, chaque cagette pèse 12 kg
Erika sent us this video from Madera where the grape harvest happening. Here "swampers" are stacking the boxes of grapes workers have packed in the fields to bring to the coolers. Each box weighs around 26 lbs. #WeFeedYou #Calor #Ovetime4FarmWorkers pic.twitter.com/sMj8V8u5Rx— United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) 13 septembre 2018
Vendredi, le collectif en force
C'est parti pour une grosse journée journée de travail chez un voisin, l'#entraide est indispensable pour permettre les #ensilages.— Germain Albespy (@GermainAlbespy) 14 septembre 2018
Aujourd'hui on fait les #stocks d'hiver pour des #vaches laitières, la semaine prochaine ce sera pour mes #chèvres! #CeuxQuiFontLeLait #agriculture pic.twitter.com/EGAM2aYHBX