Samedi, les mots bleus

@Zazieonline @nikosaliagas #50MnInside Pour la sortie de votre 10ème album, je vous ai écrit un petit mot dans mon champ : #SPEED ... Et si tout va bien, les lettres seront bientôt bleues #phacélie sur fond vert ... #Essenciel @madeinzazie pic.twitter.com/ta9hlHQIKf — GUYOT Vincent (@GuyotVincent02) 8 septembre 2018

Samedi toujours, tout se joue avant six ans

I hired a new tractor Mechanic for the farm! He is not afraid of getting dirty! #downtondixie #pecans pic.twitter.com/gqLefU08B7 — Michael Waddell (@BoogerBottom) 8 septembre 2018

Samedi encore, on dirait la mer

Barley waving in the wind pic.twitter.com/ftQpP3moZf — Steve Schiller (@Tractor_Tread) 8 septembre 2018

Dimanche, char nuptial

Hier c'était #mariage avec un joli carrosse, cette batteuse est toutes options ! pic.twitter.com/lDYfPpikK3 — Gillou (@gillou1784) 9 septembre 2018

Lundi, c’est pas du bidon

Here you go @sf28430 pic.twitter.com/RI5pIHVgSl — i use activist tears in my coffee maker (@DerrickJosi) 10 septembre 2018

Lundi toujours, prière de retirer les patins

Mardi, le tracteur aux 34 vitraux

We featured a stained glass combine turned into a work of art. It has since found a permanent home in the city’s Harvest Park where its 34 stained glass panels continue to amaze visitors. #tractor #farming #farmideas #stainglass https://t.co/v3yFY74LA0 pic.twitter.com/XcgKfedqMs — FARM SHOW Magazine (@FarmShow) 10 septembre 2018

Mercredi, l’homme aux cinquante saisons !

50 éme saison pour le grand père !



Bravo l'artiste ! #sunflower #oil pic.twitter.com/eyIrdDQuuq — Alea Jacta (@lesyaknous) 12 septembre 2018

Jeudi, chaque cagette pèse 12 kg

Erika sent us this video from Madera where the grape harvest happening. Here "swampers" are stacking the boxes of grapes workers have packed in the fields to bring to the coolers. Each box weighs around 26 lbs. #WeFeedYou #Calor #Ovetime4FarmWorkers pic.twitter.com/sMj8V8u5Rx — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) 13 septembre 2018

Vendredi, le collectif en force

C'est parti pour une grosse journée journée de travail chez un voisin, l'#entraide est indispensable pour permettre les #ensilages.

Aujourd'hui on fait les #stocks d'hiver pour des #vaches laitières, la semaine prochaine ce sera pour mes #chèvres! #CeuxQuiFontLeLait #agriculture pic.twitter.com/EGAM2aYHBX — Germain Albespy (@GermainAlbespy) 14 septembre 2018