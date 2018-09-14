Samedi, les mots bleus

Samedi toujours, tout se joue avant six ans

Samedi encore, on dirait la mer

Dimanche, char nuptial

Lundi, c’est pas du bidon

Lundi toujours, prière de retirer les patins

Mardi, le tracteur aux 34 vitraux

Mercredi, l’homme aux cinquante saisons !

Jeudi, chaque cagette pèse 12 kg

Vendredi, le collectif en force

Rosanne Aries