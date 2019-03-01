error: /eom/SysConfig/MPS/FA.fr/jsp/header/login.jsp: Unable to compile class for JSP:
La bleue du nord, race mixte, est mise à l’honneur tout au long du salon international de l’agriculture au travers notamment de son égérie, la vache Imminence. Le projet de conservation associé à la race lancé en octobre 2018, BlueSter, a été présenté le 27 février 2019.
En voie de disparition il y a 30 ans, la bleue du nord compte aujourd’hui 6 000 têtes réparties essentiellement autour de la frontière franco wallonne. La mise en place des quotas laitiers en 1984 a vu augmenter la population des vaches laitières spécialisées au détriment des races mixtes comme la bleue du nord. Cette race dite « durable » de par sa rusticité et son adaptation aux systèmes herbagers a survé...